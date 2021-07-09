MARKET NEWS

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3500: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated July 09, 2021.

July 09, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Consultancy Services


Revenue growth missed expectations due to a sharp decline in the India business (-14.1% QoQ due to the second Covid wave). Revenue grew 2.4% QoQ in CC terms in Q1 (ex-regional markets, grew 4.1%). EBITM declined 130bps QoQ to 25.5% due to salary hike. Revenue growth was broad-based, driven by Life Sciences & Healthcare (7.3% QoQ CC), Technology & Services (5.0%), Manufacturing (4.8%), Retail & CPG (4.4%) and BFSI (3.1%). All geographies, except for India, posted sequential growth. Management remains confident about the revenue growth trajectory in FY22 on broad-based demand, strong deal intake (USD8.1bn in Q1; 17% YoY), healthy deal pipeline, and traction in cloud, cyber security, analytics and enterprise application services.




Outlook


We lower our FY22/23/24 EPS estimates by 1.3%/0.1%/0.1%, after factoring in Q1FY22 revenue miss. TCS is well-positioned to benefit from the strong demand environment, acceleration in cloud adoption and digital transformation opportunities. However, revenue miss and rich valuations will weigh on stock performance. Maintain Hold with a TP of Rs3,500 (28x Jun'23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Jul 9, 2021 02:09 pm

