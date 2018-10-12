App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 1880: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 1880 in its research report dated dated October 12, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS reported healthy constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 3.7% QoQ (vs. our estimate of 3.9% QoQ) and rupee depreciation led margin expansion. In US$ terms, revenues grew 3.2% QoQ to $5,215 million mainly led by healthy demand from BFSI (31% of overall revenues) and retail (17% of overall revenues) vertical Rupee revenues grew 7.6% QoQ to Rs 36,854 crore, above our 6.3% growth expectations of Rs 36,403 crore estimate At 26.5%, EBIT margins expanded 150 bps QoQ (vs. our 26.5% estimate) mainly on account of rupee depreciation benefit (120 bps) and operational efficiency (30 bps) PAT of Rs 7,901 crore was in line with our Rs 7,905 crore.


Outlook


TCS reported a healthy performance across business segments though it was in line with our expectations. The positive outlook for BFSI and retail, pick-up in deal sizes and rupee depreciation are expected to play out well on the profitability front. However, keeping in perspective the macro environment uncertainty, we lower our valuation multiple to ~20x FY20E EPS and maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1880.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.