Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Chemicals; target of Rs 305: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Chemicals with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Chemicals


Tata Chemicals reported a fall in revenue of 5.7% YoY to Rs 2609 crore, largely dragged by poor soda ash sales volumes from Magadi (down 31% YoY) along with North America (down 19.8% YoY). Revenue from basic chemical fell 10% YoY to Rs 1839 crore. In terms of geographies, India business basic chemical revenue remained at Rs 699.7 crore (up 1% YoY), while the same from North America, UK and Magadi was at Rs 711 crore (down 20% YoY), Rs 337 crore (flat growth) & Rs 91 crore (down 35% YoY). Lower gross margins (down 443 bps YoY) owing to higher input cost along with higher opex dragged OPM, which contracted 546 bps YoY to 14.8% resulting in EBITDA de growth of 31% YoY to Rs 386 crore. OPM from basic chemical segment contracted 719 bps YoY to 15.2% while the same from speciality chemical was down 29 bps YoY to 14%. PAT was down 80% YoY to Rs 70.5 crore, impacted by subdued operational performance along with higher tax rate (30% vs. 6%) and lower other income (down 26% YoY).


Outlook


We value the company on an SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 305 including the investment portfolio value. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 12:54 pm

