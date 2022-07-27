English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Sonata Software; target of Rs 704: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Sonata Software with a target price of Rs 704 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 27, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sonata Software


    We downgrade Sonata to HOLD (earlier Accumulate) as we believe revenue growth will continue to be modest in IITS going forward – 1) as it is likely to take 2-3 quarters to overcome supply side constraints and 2) potential impact of weak macro environment. Margins in IITS business are also expected to remain under pressure due to investments in 1) freshers, 2) sales teams, 3) development centres in Canada, Ireland, Mexico and 4) leadership team. Sonata reported IITS revenue of USD 56.8 mn, 3.9% QoQ CC, 2% QoQ USD (Ple: 2.8%). Growth this quarter was impacted by supply side constraints, project specific delays and cross-currency headwinds. Net-headcount in IITS business grew just 1% QoQ. Sonata plans to on-board 600 freshers over Q2 and Q3. Growth in DPS business continued to be strong at 42% YoY (in INR terms). Sonata continues to focus on growing cloud services revenue across three major cloud providers in domestic market.


    Outlook


    Our revenue estimate increase by 8.5%/1.5% in FY23/24 led by increase in DPS revenue and expected benefit from INR depreciation. We value Sonata 15x (unchanged) on FY24 EPS to arrive at changed TP of INR 704 (earlier: 694). The company is currently trading at 18x/16x on FY23/24 earnings of INR 41/47 with Revenue/EPS CAGR of 13.5%/13.8% over FY22-24E.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sonata Software- 260722 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sonata Software
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.