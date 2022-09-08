English
    Hold Sonata Software; target of Rs 575: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sonata Software with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated September 08, 2022.

    September 08, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sonata Software


    Sonata Software (Sonata) offers IT services (30%) and product licensing & deployment (70%). The company provides IT services to travel, retail, agri & commodities and manufacturing and software vendors • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >30%).



    Outlook


    Hence, we revise our target price to Rs 575/share post this corporate action. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock and value Sonata based on 17x P/E on FY24 EPS.

    At 13:35 hrs Sonata Software was quoting at Rs 581.20, up Rs 45.15, or 8.42 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 602.10 and an intraday low of Rs 567.10.

    It was trading with volumes of 84,207 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 12,529 shares, an increase of 572.11 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.24 percent or Rs 1.27 at Rs 536.06.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 772.50 and 52-week low Rs 457.50 on 20 October, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 24.76 percent below its 52-week high and 27.04 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 8,149.15 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sonata Software - 080922 - icici

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sonata Software
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 01:36 pm
