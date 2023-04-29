English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Shriram Finance; target of Rs 1486: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Shriram Finance with a target price of Rs 1486 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 29, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shriram Finance

    Shriram Finance (SHFL) reported good AUM growth in Q4 (4.6%QoQ/15.9% YoY), led by robust growth in Personal/MSME loans (+6.9%QoQ) The company missed our estimates on profitability and PAT came in at Rs13.08bn(PLe: Rs 17.2bn) on account of one time provision of Rs2.95bn and Rs3bn additional opex due to amortization of intangibles.


    Outlook

    We continue with our 16% AUM CAGR for FY23-25E but revise our rating to ‘HOLD’ from ‘BUY’ rating as stock has seen a strong rally recently and the results were miss on our estimates with TP of Rs1,486 (unchanged) at 1.3x on Sep’24E PABV. Re-rating can happen if SHFL can keep credit costs under check, while retaining growth momentum in loan book .

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Shriram Finance - 28 -04 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Shriram Finance
    first published: Apr 29, 2023 11:50 am