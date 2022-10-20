English
    Hold Schaeffler India; target of Rs 3328: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Schaeffler India with a target price of Rs 3328 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India


    During Q3CY2022, the company’s revenue was slightly below expectations, which was recovered by higher-than-expected EBITDA margin. The company continues to grow on a q-o-q basis. Exports is a high-growth area for SIL, given the company’s strong relationship with the parent with leading global OEMs and tier-I suppliers. Greater localisation and focus on market share gains would aid revenue and EBITDA growth going forward. We expect its earnings to report a 35.2% CAGR during CY2021-CY2023E.


    Outlook


    Given limited upside and expensive valuation, we maintain our Hold rating on Schaeffler India Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,328. The stock is trading at a premium to its historical average at P/E of 43.3x and EV/EBITDA of 27.9x its CY2023E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:14 pm
