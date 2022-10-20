Hold Schaeffler India; target of Rs 3328: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India
During Q3CY2022, the company’s revenue was slightly below expectations, which was recovered by higher-than-expected EBITDA margin. The company continues to grow on a q-o-q basis. Exports is a high-growth area for SIL, given the company’s strong relationship with the parent with leading global OEMs and tier-I suppliers. Greater localisation and focus on market share gains would aid revenue and EBITDA growth going forward. We expect its earnings to report a 35.2% CAGR during CY2021-CY2023E.
Outlook
Given limited upside and expensive valuation, we maintain our Hold rating on Schaeffler India Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,328. The stock is trading at a premium to its historical average at P/E of 43.3x and EV/EBITDA of 27.9x its CY2023E.
