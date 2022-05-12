English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold PVR; target of Rs 2165: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2165 in its research report dated May 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on PVR


    PVRL’s revenue declined 12.5% qoq to Rs5.4bn but beat our estimates on marginally higher ATP, SPH and footfalls. Footfalls saw a sharp rebound in March as the Omicron wave receded, with net box office collections in the month surpassing pre-Covid levels. Q4 footfall print of 14.3mn was impressive, considering fewer operational days, with March contributing ~64% of the footfalls. ATP inched up to Rs242, while SPH was down by 5.4% qoq to Rs122 on a high base. Though PVR’s screen additions lagged behind Inox in FY22, it is likely to make up for this in FY23 with additions of 120+. Ad revenue recovery is in a slow lane and should take 3- 4 months to reach pre-Covid levels as national advertisers are yet to fully come back.



    Outlook


    We are raising FY23/24E revenue by 4.3%/4.1% to factor in higher screen rollouts. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs2,165 (Rs2,230 earlier) as we cut the target multiple of the merged co. to reflect the higher CoE while rolling forward valuations to Jun’24E.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #PVR #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 05:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.