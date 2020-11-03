172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-p-i-industries-target-of-rs-2026-prabhudas-lilladher-6060121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold P.I. Industries; target of Rs 2026: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on P.I. Industries with a target price of Rs 2026 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on P.I. Industries


PI reported better than expected results driven by strong demand for key commercialised molecules and Isagro’s domestic performance. Change in business mix and savings in other expenses led to better than expected margin expansion. We believe ramp up of recently commercialised molecules and pipeline of +40 products will drive growth in coming years, along with foray in pharma intermediates and inorganic opportunities. Management is evaluating few options very actively for inorganic growth and maintains a guidance of utilising QIP proceeds in next 18 months. With inorganic opportunities, management’s endeavour is to generate better returns over a period of time than the current business. We are also keenly observing PI’s progress into the Pharma value chain as it is likely to be a key determinant for further re-rating. Accordingly, we have increased our Topline/EBITDA/APAT estimates by 5%/13%/13% for FY21, 0%/5%/3% for FY22 and 0%/3%/1% for FY23.


Outlook


We have factored in higher income from investments, until the amount is deployed for growth purpose. Maintain HOLD with revised target price of Rs2026 (previous TP Rs 2000) based on 30x FY23 EPS of Rs67.5.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Hold #P.I. Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.