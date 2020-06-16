App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 498: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Mahindra and Mahindra with a target price of Rs 498 in its research report dated June 14, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


MM+MVML 4QFY20 performance were operationally better with EBITDA at Rs12.3b (PLe Rs9.5b) due to improved gross margins at 35.7% (PLe 33.8%). We believe while MM to see market share gains in tractor segment due to positive farm sentiments, headwinds in the auto segment continue to persist. With improved rural outlook in near to mid term, we increase our S/A EPS by 4.5%/12.1% as we expect contribution of high margin FES segment to remain elevated. This has resulted in ~100bp uprade in FY22 margins to 12.2%.


Outlook


We maintain Hold with revised SoTP based TP of Rs498 (from Rs420). We value core auto business at 12x (v/s 11x to factor in for superio mix and outlook) plus subsidiary value at 50% holdco discount.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 16, 2020 10:00 pm

tags #Hold #Mahindra and Mahindra #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

