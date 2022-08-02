English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 200: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report datedd July 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 02, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services


    MMFS reported a decent set of numbers with PAT coming in at Rs2.2 bn below our estimates of Rs 6.1bn due to sharp rise in provisions. Provisions at Rs6.4bn rose sharply up from Rs.64bn in Q4’22 due to elevated write-offs from repossessions. Write-offs of Rs5.7bn was taken in this quarter but management believes this should moderate over the course of FY23. Used vehicles AUM with a strong 16% QoQ growth could be a major growth driver, as their demand is really picking up now. Tractors/Cars segments remain soft although company has maintained leadership position in tractor and Mahindra UV financing segments Our FY23 and FY24 estimates are unchanged, as cost pressures are expected to kick in and be compensated by strong AUM growth driven by recovery in auto volumes. One has to closely monitor the credit costs and write-offs in the upcoming quarters.



    Outlook


    Hence we maintain our ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock and our price target remains unchanged at Rs200 as we value MMFS at 1.8x PABV Sep’24E.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial -010822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 05:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.