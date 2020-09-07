172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-jubilant-life-sciences-target-of-rs-822-icici-securities-5807651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Jubilant Life Sciences: target of Rs 822: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Jubilant Life Sciences with a target price of Rs 822 in its research report dated September 05, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


Jubilant Life Sciences (JLS) has reported Q1FY21 performance below estimates due to revenue impact on account of COVID-19. Pharma segment revenue declined 17.5% while LSI business witnessed 8.5% decline. Consolidated revenue remained dropped 13.2% YoY Rs18.9bn (I-Sec: Rs23.1bn) and adjusted PAT declined 52.4% YoY on lower revenue and margins. EBITDA margin contracted 390bps to 16.0% (I-Sec: 21.0%). Company has launched Remdesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, in India and other several countries as part of licensing agreement with Gilead Life Sciences. JLS reduced net debt by Rs3.4bn.


Outlook


NCLT approval for demerger of pharma and LSI businesses is awaited. Considering recent rally in stock price, we downgrade it to HOLD from Add.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Securities #Jubilant Life Sciences #Recommendations

