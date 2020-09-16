172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-jammu-and-kashmir-bank-target-of-rs-18-icici-direct-5847871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Jammu and Kashmir Bank; target of Rs 18: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Jammu and Kashmir Bank with a target price of Rs 18 in its research report dated September 16, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Jammu and Kashmir Bank


J&K Bank reported weak set of numbers wherein muted topline coupled with higher provision and tax dented earnings. On the back of muted advances and margins, NII growth was flattish at Rs 904 crore vs Rs 902 crore in Q1FY20. NIMs were down ~34 bps YoY to 3.56% on account of lower yields. Other income was down 35% YoY to Rs 120 crore, due to sluggish fee income growth. Decline in other income was partially offset by stable opex, thus leading to 20% YoY decline in operating profit to Rs 331 crore. Higher provision and tax outgo marred PAT at Rs 6.5 crore, down 70% YoY.


Outlook


Further, raising via fresh issuance will shore up capital adequacy but at the current price will lead to substantial dilution for existing shareholders. We value the bank at ~0.25x FY22E ABV and arrive at a target price of Rs 18/share. We upgrade the stock to HOLD recommendation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 16, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Jammu and Kashmir Bank #Recommendations

