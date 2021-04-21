MARKET NEWS

Hold Infosys; target of Rs 1463: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1463 in its research report dated April 16, 2021.

April 21, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
 
 
Arihant Capital's research report on Infosys


Infosys’ Q4FY21 revenue and PAT performance were below our estimates while margins estimate was above our estimates. Consolidated revenue stood at INR 26,311 Cr, below against our estimates of INR 31,002 cr registering +13.1% YoY/1.5% QoQ. Consolidated EBIT stood at INR 6,440 Cr, below our estimates of INR 6,742 cr, up by 30.7% YoY/-2.3% QoQ. On the margins front, EBIT margin improved by 330bps YoY/-94bps QoQ to 24.5%.Consolidated PAT saw a rise of 16.3% YoY to INR 5,076 cr vs estimates of INR 5,862 Cr , impacted by weak margin performance but supported by revenue growth. Revenues in CC terms grew by 9.6% YoY and 2.0% QoQ. EPS at INR 11.96 in Q4FY21 vs 10.2in Q4FY20 respectively.



Outlook


We value Infosys at P/E of 25x to its FY23E EPS 58.5, which yields target Price of INR 1463 per share. We change our rating to Hold from Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Hold #Infosys #Recommendations
first published: Apr 21, 2021 01:40 pm

