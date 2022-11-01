English
    Hold Granules India; target of Rs 400: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Granules India with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Granules India


    Granules reported yet another healthy quarter with revenues and PAT growing by 30% and 80% y-o-y, respectively (OPM improved by 409 bps y-o-y to 21.1%) driven by higher paracetamol sales, higher market share and new launches. Paracetamol sales rose mainly due to increased availability and stability in the sourcing of KSMs such as PAP and cannibalisation from other suppliers. Trend is expected to continue in the coming quarters. Free cash flow (FCF) increased to Rs. 124 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs. 32.4 crore in Q2FY22; RoCE increased to 25% versus 21.8% y-o-y.



    Outlook


    Granules stock price saw strong run-up of ~30% in the past six months and is currently trading at 16.7x/13.1x its FY2023E/24E earnings. We maintain a Hold on Granules with a revised PT of Rs. 400.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 04:37 pm
