App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold DCB Bank; target of Rs 59: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on DCB Bank with a target price of Rs 59 in its research report dated May 26, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on DCB Bank


DCB Bank reported an operationally steady quarter but with higher provision at Rs 63 crore related to Covid impacted earnings. Provision surged 240% YoY to Rs 118 crore, including Covid related provisioning of Rs 63 crore vs. RBI requirement of Rs 9 crore. The bank has maintained additional floating provisions of Rs 100 crore, i.e. ~0.4% of advances. PCR was at ~70.8%. The bank has provided moratorium to all customers with opt out option except NBFC and large corporate clients. This has led to ~60% of its customers opting for moratorium (home loans – 52% by value and business loans/LAP – 56% by value) as of end of April 2020. In home and business loans, collection dipped from ~97% in January-February 2020 to ~90-93% in March 2020 and 51-57% in April 2020 (led by moratorium).


Outlook


Business momentum is expected to remain slow though the bank remains a beneficiary of the credit guarantee scheme announced by GoI. However, given substantial exposure to MSME & LAP, we remain cautious in the current environment. Focus on containing opex does provides cushion but lower business growth & expected asset quality woes are seen keeping RoE lower at 8-11% in FY20-22E. Hence, we maintain HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 59, valuing the business at ~0.5x FY22E ABV.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 26, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #DCB Bank #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Balasaheb Thorat

BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Balasaheb Thorat

Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.