Hold Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 415: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer
Crompton Greaves Consumer (CGCEL) is among India’s leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) companies, present in electrical consumer durables (~77% of revenue) and lighting businesses (~14% of revenue). The company has acquired Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited which contributes ~13% to the revenue • Market leader in the domestic fan industry with value market share of 29%. The company has enhanced focus on increasing market share in home appliances categories like (air coolers, water heater and kitchen appliances) • Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of ~30% each (three-year average), respectively, with stringent working capital policy.
Outlook
We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We valued CGCEL at Rs 415 i.e. 40x P/EFY24E EPS.
