English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Wealth Generation Through Commercial Real Estate on Thursday, 30th March 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated March 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 29, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
    Hold

    Hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer

    Crompton Greaves Consumer (CGCEL) is among India’s leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) companies, present in ECD (~67% of revenue), Butterfly (~17% of revenue) and lighting (~16% of revenue). Market leader in the domestic fan industry with value market share of 27%. The company has enhanced focus on increasing market share in kitchen appliances category through expansion of Butterfly brand across India • Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of ~30% each (three-year average), respectively, with stringent working capital policy.

    Outlook

    We now value the merged entity at 30x FY25E earnings. We maintain our target price of Rs 335/share and HOLD rating on the stock.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Crompton Greaves Consumer - 29 -03 - 2023 -icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Crompton Greaves Consumer #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 29, 2023 05:28 pm