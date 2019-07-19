App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1208: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target price of Rs 1208 in its research report dated July 18, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Colgate Palmolive


We cut our EPS estimates for FY20 and FY21 by 3.1% and 2.9% due to 1) 4% domestic volume growth on a low base (4% in 1QFY19) 2) Inability to arrest decline in toothpaste market share (down ~30bps YTD) 3) heightened competitive intensity and trade promotions. Colgate is pinning hopes on monsoons and rural demand recovery to accelerate growth in 2HFY20. CLGT needs significant recovery in rural demand and increased traction in CDC and Colgate Swarna Vedshakti to arrest further decline in market share. We expect competitive intensity to remain high given renewed thrust by Patanjali and Vicco Vajardanti.


Outlook


We estimate 5.5% volume growth and 11.7% PAT CAGR over FY19-21. We value the stock at 36xJune21 EPS and assign a target price of Rs1208 (earlier 1220 at 36xFY21 EPS). Retain "Hold".


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Colgate-Palmolive #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.