    Hold CEAT; target of Rs 1174: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1174 in its research report dated January 20, 2022.

    January 28, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on CEAT


    CEAT’s 3QFY22 consol. revenue came missed our estimates at Rs 24.1B (9% YoY/ -1% QoQ, PLe 26.5B) led by volume decline of 5.5% YoY/ 3% QoQ, while realizations grew ~2% sequentially. Margins came substantially lower at 5.5% (--920bp YoY/ -340bp QoQ) led by gross margin compression. RM inflation is expected to continue in 4Q, partly offset by price hikes (+2% expected in 4Q). Post the price hikes of 2% in 4Q we expect the under recovery of RM cost to the tune of 4%. Company is strategically shifting the focus to export and OHT segment from the TBR segment where company is unable to gain share and pricing power. Going ahead higher capex levels and increasing working capital requirement will lead to increasing debt levels and negative FCF, in our view.


    Outlook


    We cut FY23/24 consol. EPS by ~17%/9% as we built in i) Lower volumes due to the weak demand scenario ii) high RM cost and iii) high interest cost during increasing debt burden. We retain ‘HOLD’ rating on CEAT to factor in the risk of negative FCF generation amidst higher capex levels and revise TP to Rs1,174 (earlier Rs1,316) based on 15x Dec-23 consol. EPS (Unchanged).


    At 16:00 hrs Ceat was quoting at Rs 1,088.05, up Rs 7.35, or 0.68 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,107.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,080.00.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.03 percent or Rs 11.05 at Rs 1,080.70.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,763.15 and 52-week low Rs 1,051.30 on 04 February, 2021 and 20 January, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 38.29 percent below its 52-week high and 3.5 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,401.17 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Ceat #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 04:47 pm
