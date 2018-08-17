App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 04:05 PM IST

Hold Bharat Financial Inclusion; target of Rs 1439: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Bharat Financial Inclusion with a target price of Rs 1439 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Bharat Financial Inclusion


Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL), for Q1FY19, continued to report good set of numbers with the non-AP loan book growing 43.7% YoY to Rs13,832 crore as on 30 Jun’18, the fastest growth post-demonetisation. Net interest income and pre-provisioning profit grew by 70% and 56%, respectively. With a 207bps YoY decline in cost-income ratio (CI%) and lower credit cost, the net profit grew at a robust pace of 196% (2.9x) to Rs142 crore. Asset quality remained healthy with the gross NPAs at 0.3% and net NPAs at 0.1%, as on 30 Jun’18.


Outlook


We maintain our hold recommendation valuing the stock at 4.5x its FY20E adjusted book value (ABV), arriving at a target of Rs1,439.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2018 04:05 pm

tags #Bharat Financial Inclusion #Centrum #Hold #Recommendations

