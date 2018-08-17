Hold Bharat Financial Inclusion; target of Rs 1439: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Bharat Financial Inclusion with a target price of Rs 1439 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.
Centrum's research report on Bharat Financial Inclusion
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL), for Q1FY19, continued to report good set of numbers with the non-AP loan book growing 43.7% YoY to Rs13,832 crore as on 30 Jun’18, the fastest growth post-demonetisation. Net interest income and pre-provisioning profit grew by 70% and 56%, respectively. With a 207bps YoY decline in cost-income ratio (CI%) and lower credit cost, the net profit grew at a robust pace of 196% (2.9x) to Rs142 crore. Asset quality remained healthy with the gross NPAs at 0.3% and net NPAs at 0.1%, as on 30 Jun’18.
Outlook
We maintain our hold recommendation valuing the stock at 4.5x its FY20E adjusted book value (ABV), arriving at a target of Rs1,439.
