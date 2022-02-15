Hold ABB India; target of Rs 2209: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ABB India

ABB India (ABB) reported strong quarterly performance led by pickup in utilization level, exports market and service business. Order inflow came in at Rs22.7bn, led by uptick in short cycle order, translating to order book of Rs49bn. Demand scenario continue to remains strong and going forward sectors such as data center, pharma, railway, metros, renewables, building, cement, infrastructure, paint, steel, water & waste water treatment, warehouse and automotive will be key growth driver. Going forward management indicated it will be focusing on high growth sectors and margin improvement.

Outlook

At CMP stock is trading at 85.6x/64.1x CY22/CY23E. We assign ‘Hold’ rating on stock (earlier under review) with TP of Rs2,209 valuing it at PE of 65x CY23E.

At 14:19 hrs ABB India was quoting at Rs 2,060.75, down Rs 28.40, or 1.36 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,132.70 and an intraday low of Rs 2,060.75.

It was trading with volumes of 6,515 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 20,179 shares, a decrease of -67.71 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.12 percent or Rs 89.85 at Rs 2,089.15.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,469.60 and 52-week low Rs 1,300.00 on 25 January, 2022 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.56 percent below its 52-week high and 58.52 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 43,669.02 crore.

