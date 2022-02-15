English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold ABB India; target of Rs 2209: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on ABB India with a target price of Rs 2209 in its research report February 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ABB India


    ABB India (ABB) reported strong quarterly performance led by pickup in utilization level, exports market and service business. Order inflow came in at Rs22.7bn, led by uptick in short cycle order, translating to order book of Rs49bn. Demand scenario continue to remains strong and going forward sectors such as data center, pharma, railway, metros, renewables, building, cement, infrastructure, paint, steel, water & waste water treatment, warehouse and automotive will be key growth driver. Going forward management indicated it will be focusing on high growth sectors and margin improvement.


    Outlook


    At CMP stock is trading at 85.6x/64.1x CY22/CY23E. We assign ‘Hold’ rating on stock (earlier under review) with TP of Rs2,209 valuing it at PE of 65x CY23E.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:19 hrs ABB India was quoting at Rs 2,060.75, down Rs 28.40, or 1.36 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,132.70 and an intraday low of Rs 2,060.75.

    It was trading with volumes of 6,515 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 20,179 shares, a decrease of -67.71 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.12 percent or Rs 89.85 at Rs 2,089.15.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,469.60 and 52-week low Rs 1,300.00 on 25 January, 2022 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 16.56 percent below its 52-week high and 58.52 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 43,669.02 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #ABB India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 02:23 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.