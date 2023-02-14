English
    F&O Buzzer | Shree Cement sees more bullish signals as stock price spikes

    Delivery volumes for Shree Cements have gone up by 150 percent, which means that more traders are taking delivery of the underlying stock, which can indicate a long-term bullish sentiment for the stock.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    The stock price of Shree Cements increased by more than 1 percent to Rs 24,489 today, followed by rise in futures prices as well.

    Open interest, which is the number of outstanding contracts in a futures and options market, has seen a 2 percent increase as of 9.25am on February 14. This suggests that more traders are entering the market and taking positions in Shree Cements contracts.

    The stock, thus, sees a long build-up reflected by a rise in price and open interest. A long buildup refers to a situation where traders are accumulating long positions, or buying contracts with the expectation that the price will rise. This is a bullish sign, indicating that traders have confidence in the future performance of the stock.

    Rollover for the stock increased 8 percent to the highest of the week. Rollover is the process of moving a futures and options contract from one expiration date to another. The fact that the rollover for Shree Cements is at its highest point this week means that more traders are extending their positions in the stock, which can be seen as a positive sign.

    Delivery volumes for Shree Cements have gone up by 150 percent, which means that more traders are taking delivery of the underlying stock, which can indicate a long-term bullish sentiment for the stock.

    When price movement coincides with high delivery, it shows the intensity of the price movement.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 09:53 am