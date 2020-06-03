App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Banks, financials rally as economy comes out of lockdown; PNB, Bajaj Finance jump 4-5%

PSU Bank index surged almost 5 percent led by Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India which jumped over 5 percent each followed by Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India and Indian Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market witnessed some handsome gains for the sixth straight session with Nifty crossing the 10,000 mark for the first time since March 2020, as the economy gradually comes out of the coronavirus lockdowns and risk appetite picks up in global markets.

Sensex is up 379.92 points or 1.12% at 34205.45, and the Nifty up 119.90 points or 1.20% at 10,099.

Banks rallied the most with the PSU Bank index surging almost 5 percent led by Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India which jumped over 5 percent each followed by Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India and Indian Bank.

Close

The other gainers included Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank which added 2-5 percent.

related news

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda were some of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 4,69,23,681 shares being traded in SBI, 3,30,57,261 shares in PNB and 2,69,54,598 shares being traded in Bank of Baroda.

Nifty Financial Services gained over 2 percent led by Bajaj Holdings and Shriram Transport Finance which jumped 6-7 percent followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance and M&M Financial Services among others.

"Considering overall chart structure, we may see further bounce in Bank Nifty towards 21,300 and then 22,000 mark, while supports are inching higher to 20,000 and 19,600 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Technical analyst Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 430 while Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com has a buy with stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 430.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Winds of change as banks push for video KYC, digital channels to acquire customers 

Winds of change as banks push for video KYC, digital channels to acquire customers 

COVID-19 impact | India's services sector slump stretched into May: PMI

COVID-19 impact | India's services sector slump stretched into May: PMI

Coronavirus pandemic | Active COVID-19 cases in India rise above 1 lakh, recovery rate at 48.3%

Coronavirus pandemic | Active COVID-19 cases in India rise above 1 lakh, recovery rate at 48.3%

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.