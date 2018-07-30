App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 453: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Yes Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 453 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Yes Bank


Yes Bank reported a mixed bag in Q1FY19—while core operating performance was strong, moderating NII growth and higher provisions proved to be dampeners. Key positives: 1) robust and broad-based loan growth momentum (>50% YoY) with RWA/Asset improving to 81.6% (86.6% in FY17), which is a credible showing in our view; and 2) ‘retailisation’ momentum (CASA at >35%, retail/business banking up >50% and retail fees up >28% QoQ) sustained. Key factors to watch out for: a) slippages higher at 1.1% (with >55% arising from one account; excluding this, slippages were below trend); b) while credit cost was curtailed at 15bps, higher investment depreciation (INR920mn; the bank used RBI dispensation) fed into higher provisions. We maintain the thesis that despite noise on asset quality, the bank’s strengths – loan underwriting and long-term business momentum (retailisation) – will aid it post best-in-class return ratios. Maintain ‘BUY’.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock is trading at 2.5x FY20E P/ABV, attractive for a bank that has delivered >30% EPS CAGR in the past five years and is estimated to clock >30% ÇAGR over FY18–20. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR453.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Yes Bank

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.