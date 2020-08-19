172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-voltamp-transformers-target-of-rs-1244-prabhudas-lilladher-2-5722851.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltamp Transformers; target of Rs 1244: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Voltamp Transformers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1244 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltamp Transformers


Voltamp Transformers reported a healthy set of numbers despite pandemic led by improved gross margin and higher other income thereby boosting profitability. Based on our estimates, order inflow stood at ~Rs139mn (down ~94% YoY) as on 1QFY21, translating order backlog to Rs4.1bn (executable over next two-three quarters). On the order inflow front, management highlighted that enquiries remain decent but finalization is taking time due to delay in decision making. We expect Voltamp to report muted volume CAGR over next two years (FY20-22E) owing to weak economic environment. Management indicated that once the situation starts normalizing they expect sectors like Infra, Water, Mining, Oil & Gas, Airports, Defence, Pharma, Chemicals, Data Centers and Renewables to improve going ahead.


Outlook


We remain positive on the company due to strong business model, debt free balance sheet and consistent free cash flow generation (current cash + Investments of ~Rs5.4bn). We have modelled revenue/PAT to grow at CAGR of 5%/8% over next two years. The stock is currently trading at attractive valuations of 13.1x/10.6x FY21E/22E. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with TP of Rs1244.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Voltamp Transformers

