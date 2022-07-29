English
    Buy V.I.P. Industries; target of Rs 857: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on V.I.P. Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 857 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 09:43 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on V.I.P. Industries


    VIP posted strong recovery with top-line breaching the pre-pandemic base by 4.7% with a satisfactory GM of 49.9% (PLe of 50.2%) despite persistent RM cost inflation. However, EBITDA margin of 17.4% was lower than our estimate due to unfavorable FX impact (Rs87mn) and higher A&P spends (5.4% of sales). While our GM assumptions are broadly intact at 51.7%/53.2% for FY23/FY24 respectively, EPS estimates have been revised upwards by ~4-5% due to re-alignment in tax forecast. We believe upstream transformation with reduced reliance on China (~11% of sales in 1QFY23) is a structural shift that can emerge as a key margin lever and surprise positively once RM inflation stabilizes. Opportunity from exports (~5% of sales in 1QFY23) can also turn out to be sizeable as most countries are looking to de-risk their supply chain from China post-pandemic. In addition, focus on the mass/value segment (contribution has increased from 25% in 1QFY20 to 35% in 1QFY23) with a string of new launches will help VIP compete better with Safari. Overall, while demand momentum is strong; volatility in FX, freight and RM poses near term risks.


    Outlook


    We retain BUY on the stock with a revised TP of Rs857 (45x FY24E EPS; no change) and expect sales/EBITDA CAGR 29%/73% over FY22-FY24E.


    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:43 pm
