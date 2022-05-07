English
    Buy TVS Motors; target of Rs 795: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on TVS Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 795 in its research report dated May 06, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TVS Motors


    TVS reported EBITDA margin at 10.1% (PLe: 10.3%; flat YoY) despite commodity cost pressures, supported by price hikes (~1.5% QoQ) and higher exports (37% of total volumes vs 34% QoQ). Management highlighted strong product pipeline over FY23 for ICE and EV models (one new EV model launch in 1QFY23). Its EV facility of 10kunits/month will be operational in 1QFY23 while current order book for TVS iQube is ~12k units. Management remains confident of growing ahead of the market in FY23 driven by comeback of rural demand supported by monsoons, strong reception of new models and export momentum. We believe TVS will be able to sustain growth momentum driven by (1) new product launches in ICE & EV segments along with its revamped product portfolio (2) strong exports and (iii) margin protection through cost reduction efforts and price hikes.


    Outlook


    We expand our EBITDA margin estimates by ~50/70bps to factor in margin protection through price hikes and cost controls. Maintain ‘BUY’ rating with revised target price of Rs 795 at 23x on FY24E EPS and Rs 34 for TVS Credit.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 7, 2022 09:53 am
