MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Titan Company: target of Rs 2790: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2790 in its research report dated October 12, 2021.

Broker Research
October 13, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company


Q2FY2022 business update provides a glimpse of strong recovery in demand across key businesses with overall operational days at 90% of pre-COVID levels during the quarter. Jewellery business revenue grew by 78% y-o-y (~40% on two-year CAGR basis), led by drivers such as occasional buying, wedding demand, and higher investment in gold. Watches and eyewear business grew by 73% and 74%, y-o-y respectively. Overall revenue is expected to grow by 73% y-o-y on a consolidated basis in Q2FY2022. With strong recovery in revenue, margins are expected to increase by 335 bps to 10.2%.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation on Titan Company (Titan) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,790. Titan will be the key beneficiary of pent-up demand and consumer shifting to branded products in the near term.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Titan Company
first published: Oct 13, 2021 01:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.