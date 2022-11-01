English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Tata Power Company; target of Rs 260: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Power Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 01, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Power Company


    Q2FY23 consolidated PAT grew by 94% y-o-y to Rs. 819 crore reflecting higher coal profits, favourable CERC order of Rs. 461 crore for capacity charge at Mundra, improved solar EPC margin and good standalone performance (higher power prices and dividend income). However, Rs. 151 crore in CERC order pertains to Q1FY23, adjusting for the same PAT of Rs. 668 crore (up 59% y-o-y) was below our estimate of Rs. 740 crore. Profits from coal business remained strong with a 13% q-o-q rise to Rs. 1,096 crore driven by elevated coal price. Solar EPC posted strong margin recovery to 11% (versus only 1% in Q1FY23) on deferment of low margin projects; however, RE generation PAT declined by 22% y-o-y to Rs. 123 crore. Within Odisha discoms, TPWODL PAT soared to Rs. 46 crore (versus a loss in Q2FY22) on lower AT&C losses. Mundra UMPP’s current arrangement has been extended by three months till December 2022 and the final CERC tariff is expected soon. Mundra UMPP turnaround (potential favourable CERC tariff and long-term agreement with states) and higher profitability at Odisha discoms are catalysts.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on Tata Power with an unchanged PT of Rs. 260. At CMP, the stock trades at 2.9x/2.6x FY23E/FY24E P/BV.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Power Company - 31-10-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Power Company
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 05:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.