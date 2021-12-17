MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Consultancy Services: target of Rs 4400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4400 in its research report dated December 15, 2021.

December 17, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS’ strong engineering heritage, earlier investments in capabilities, best-in-class talent retention and diverse capabilities position it to become clients’ preferred digital transformation partner. Strong spending outlook of BFSI firms would augur well for TCS given its strong leadership across geographies, robust contextual knowledge and domain expertise. A large number of short-cycle programs and medium-sized deals, with a focus on book-to-bill ratio of 1.2-1.5x, would drive TCS’ strong revenue growth in the medium-term. USD revenue and earnings would clock an 11%/14% CAGR over FY2022-24E.



Outlook


We expect the stock to start outperforming broader indices given strong large deal TCV momentum, industry-leading margin performance, strong revenue growth potential, digital share gains and higher dividend payouts. Hence, we maintain a Buy with a PT of Rs. 4,400.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Dec 17, 2021 01:54 pm

