you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2323: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2323 in its research report dated April 16, 2019.

Nalanda Securities' research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Tata consultancy services limited (TCS) revenue for the quarter came in at INR 3,80,100 mn, up by 18% from INR 3,73,380 mn YoY. TCS has reported a growth of 18.96% in the total revenue to INR 14,64,630 mn for FY19 vs INR 12,31,040 mn in FY18. All major verticals reported close to double digit growth on a YoY basis, BFSI +11.6%, Retail +9.9%, E&U +11.3%, Life science +18.2%, Telecom +9.6% while regional markets grew +18.7% (all in CC terms). The management recommended a final dividend of INR 18/ share.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 2014, the company is trading at 20.1x FY21E EPS. We value the company using P.E. multiple methodology. We have given an exit multiple of 23x to arrive at a target price of INR 2323 which is an upside of 15%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Buy #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

