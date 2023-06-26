English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Talbros Automotive Components; fair value of Rs 850: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Talbros Automotive Components has recommended buy rating on the stock with a fair value price of Rs 850 in its research report dated June 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 26, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Talbros Automotive Components

    Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. (TACL) manufactures gaskets and forgings products which are used across the automobile industry as well as in the industrial segment. India’s domestic automobile demand is expected to remain strong including in the CV and tractor/off-road segments. The Government is also looking to promote manufacturing of auto components in India by offering various incentives. TACL has established relationships with globally reputed companies. With continuous innovation in new products like heat shields, strengthening EV portfolio, growing orders from non-automotive segments, strong clientele, and manufacturing E20 biofuel hoses, TACL is likely to achieve strong growth. It is aiming to double its group level revenue to Rs 2,200cr by FY27 led by increasing exports and strong order booking. TACL has made substantial investment in new technologies, expanding new capacities, diversified its product portfolio, broadened its customer base, and have entered additional markets.

    Outlook

    We expect TACL’s Revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at 18/22/20% CAGR over FY23-FY25E, led by strong growth in CV and off-road/tractor segment and realization from the recent order wins. We believe investors can buy the stock in the band of Rs 715-735 and add on dips in Rs 645-660 band (9.75x FY25E EPS) for a base case fair value of Rs 800 (12x FY25E EPS) and bull case fair value of Rs 850 (12.75x FY25E EPS) over the next 2-3 quarters

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Talbros Automotive Components Ltd - 26 -06 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Talbros Automotive Components
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 02:34 pm