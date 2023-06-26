Buy Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd; target of Rs 624: LKP Research

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

LKP Research's research report on Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona) is a multi-product, multi geography auto ancillary company which is into manufacturing products like differential gears (32% of revenue), differential assemblies (23%), starter motors for hybrids and ICE (21% and 15%, respectively), traction motors for two-wheeler electric vehicles (4%) and others (5%). Exports account for 71%, with the U.S. and Europe being the largest markets (43% and 20% of total exports, respectively). Strong margin profile, high and increasing return ratios, warm/cold forgings technical benefit and entry barriers to it and EV opportunity provides the moat for the company considering 77% of the current order book of ₹215 bn belongs to EV. We believe that the rapidly growing penetration of EVs and Sona being well entrenched into it, is riding the EV wave seen globally. The company is performing well in its traditional business of Differentials and is also gaining traction in other products like EDL and ADAS (through recent Novelic acquisition). Though the starter motors business is waning due to ICE dependence, EV business is more than offsetting this fall. Sona is set to benefit from the electrification of light vehicles aided by its presence in both driveline and motors.



Outlook

We anticipate a revenue/PAT CAGR of ~35%/43% respectively each through FY22-FY25E, with strong returns ratios – RoE of ~25% in FY25E. Currently trading at ~37xFY25E EPS, we assign a BUY rating with a TP of ₹624. Blackstone’s recent exit eliminates the overhang of a large supply of shares, while we are aware that the management is professionally run.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd - 26 -06 - 2023 - lkp