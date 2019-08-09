Buy Siemens; target of Rs 1263: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Siemens has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1263 in its research report dated August 07, 2019.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Siemens
Siemens Ltd (SIEM) reported good set of numbers with PAT was up 21% YoY at Rs2.5 bn (PLe Rs2.8 bn). In-line with its vision 2020, the company has changed its segmental reporting structure. In the new structure, the revenue growth (+4% YoY) came mainly from Mobility (+17% YoY) and Portfolio of Companies (+30% YoY), respectively. Order inflow during the quarter was up 6.4% YoY at Rs30 bn, taking order backlog to ~Rs130 bn. Overall investment climate looks weak, however management is positive on Digital Industries and Mobility segments. Sectors which are expected to drive growth are Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Water, Smart Infrastructures
(Data centers, Hospitals, Commercial offices and Airports), Captive Power and Railways. We expect SIEM to benefit from its strong focus on Digitalization/Automation opportunity due to very low penetration and industry's drive to improve efficiency.
Outlook
We expect SIEM to deliver earning CAGR of 15% over the next two years (FY18- 20E). The stock has witnessed sharp correction in the recent past and currently trading at attractive valuations of 37x/33x FY19/FY20E. Hence, we upgrade the stock to BUY from Accumulate with TP of Rs1263.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.