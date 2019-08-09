App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Siemens; target of Rs 1263: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Siemens has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1263 in its research report dated August 07, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Siemens


Siemens Ltd (SIEM) reported good set of numbers with PAT was up 21% YoY at Rs2.5 bn (PLe Rs2.8 bn). In-line with its vision 2020, the company has changed its segmental reporting structure. In the new structure, the revenue growth (+4% YoY) came mainly from Mobility (+17% YoY) and Portfolio of Companies (+30% YoY), respectively. Order inflow during the quarter was up 6.4% YoY at Rs30 bn, taking order backlog to ~Rs130 bn. Overall investment climate looks weak, however management is positive on Digital Industries and Mobility segments. Sectors which are expected to drive growth are Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Water, Smart Infrastructures
(Data centers, Hospitals, Commercial offices and Airports), Captive Power and Railways. We expect SIEM to benefit from its strong focus on Digitalization/Automation opportunity due to very low penetration and industry's drive to improve efficiency.


Outlook


We expect SIEM to deliver earning CAGR of 15% over the next two years (FY18- 20E). The stock has witnessed sharp correction in the recent past and currently trading at attractive valuations of 37x/33x FY19/FY20E. Hence, we upgrade the stock to BUY from Accumulate with TP of Rs1263.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Siemens

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.