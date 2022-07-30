English
    Buy SBI Cards and Payment Services; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on SBI Cards and Payment Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 30, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SBI Cards and Payment Services


    SBICARD reported a robust quarter on key business metrics and its net earnings delivered a strong beat aided by lower provisions. PAT thus grew 106% YoY to INR6.3b (MOSLe: INR5.3b). Margin was stable QoQ at 13.2% in 1QFY23. Revolver mix increased to 26% from 25% in 4QFY22. Trends in both retail and corporate spends were strong at 68% YoY and 130% YoY, respectively. Overall spends thus rose 79% YoY. GNPA/NNPA ratio stood stable QoQ at 2.24%/0.79% with PCR at ~65%. RBIRE book declined to INR1.5b. 1QFY23 RoA/RoE stood robust at 7.0%/30.8%.



    Outlook


    We estimate SBICARD to deliver 52% earnings CAGR over FY22–24, leading to an RoA/RoE of 7.4%/31.4%. Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of INR1,100 (premised on 28x FY24E EPS).

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SBI Cards and Payment Services
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 10:43 pm
