Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 760: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on PSP Projects

Incorporated in 2008, PSP Projects (PSP) is one of the prominent contractors offering a diversified range of construction and allied services. Its focus remains on industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects. PSP reported 34.3%, 31.2%, 31.3% CAGR in topline, EBITDA, PAT CAGR, respectively, during FY17-22 • Prudent management with net debt free, robust return ratios (RoCE: 25+%).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the company. We value PSP at Rs 760/share.

At 15:42 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 638.30, down Rs 6.95, or 1.08 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 662.35 and an intraday low of Rs 631.80.

It was trading with volumes of 47,080 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 21,559 shares, an increase of 118.38 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.50 percent or Rs 3.20 at Rs 645.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 673.70 and 52-week low Rs 416.20 on 15 September, 2022 and 21 September, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.25 percent below its 52-week high and 53.36 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,297.88 crore.

