App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 579: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on PSP Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 579 in its research report dated May 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on PSP Projects


In-line execution: PSP reported in-line 4QFY19 execution at Rs 3.4bn (+28/30% YoY/QoQ). Led by strong 14.8% margins (ahead of the 12-14% guidance band), it posted a 15% APAT beat. Interest expense is low at Rs 32mn (+7/39%YoY/QoQ) as PSP remains net cash. PSP avails short term funding against FD facility. Order book robust – PSP has added orders worth ~Rs 6bn (~Rs 14bn in FY19) taking the order book to Rs 29.8bn (a healthy 2.9x FY19 book to bill). Webelieve PSP is likely to exceed its conservative ~Rs 15bn inflow guidance for FY20E given it is already in the final stages of securing ~Rs 2.5bn apart from being in the fray for ~Rs 35bn worth of works including 2 large projects in Barmer (Rs17bn – residential colony for Vedanta) and Jamnagar (Rs 7.5bn) SDB Project update: SDB accounted for ~Rs 1.2bn of 4QFY19’s revenue. With a pending contract value of ~Rs 11.6bn, PSP expects to clock ~Rs 7-8bn here in FY20E. Update
on consolidated operations: While the metro depot project (partnership) is on the verge of completion (~Rs 550mn execution in FY19), the Gift City project has been paused due to delay of payments (~6-7 months, ~Rs 70mn revenue booked inFY19). In USA – sales in the Livermore project are expected by Jun-end (~Rs $ 3mn revenue potential vs $ 2.4mn cost incurred)) whereas the San Francisco project is still a while away (~$ 25mn revenue potential).


Outlook


We maintain BUY on PSP with an increased TP of Rs 579/sh (vs Rs 550 earlier). We have upgraded our FY21E Rev/EBITDA/APAT estimate by 4.4/4.4/5.2%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #PSP Projects #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.