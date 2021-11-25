MARKET NEWS

Buy Power Mech Projects target of Rs 1163: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Power Mech Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1163 in its research report dated November 25, 2021.

November 25, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on Power Mech Projects


Power Mech Projects Ltd is a leading infrastructure construction company based in Hyderabad with global presence. Q1FY22 revenue grew by 56% YoY, however, it was below our estimate as the execution was impacted due to the rainy season. While the Civil & Erection segments sales grew by 121% YoY/ 117% YoY. Though the company didn’t bag any orders in Q2FY22, the order book remains robust at Rs15,809cr, which is 6.5x TTM revenue (incl. 9,294cr of mining order). EBITDA margin stood at 10.7% (vs –12.3% in the previous quarter last year) due to 1742bps improvement in gross margin. Higher other income (130% YoY) and the lower tax rate of 20.8% supported PAT to rise to Rs27cr YoY (vs. Rs55cr loss in Q2FY21). Management expects execution to pick-up in H2FY22 and has targeted to achieve Rs2,600cr of revenue in FY22 with 12.5 to 13% margins.



Outlook


With the robust order book and an expectation of strong execution in the coming quarters, we revise our rating to Buy and value the stock at a P/E of 7.5x FY23E earnings with a target price of Rs.1,163.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 25, 2021 02:47 pm

