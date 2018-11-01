App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 956: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 956 in its research report dated October 29, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on PI Industries


Gross margins continue to be under pressure (contracted by 513 bps YoY to 42.9%) due to higher input costs which have off-set the higher volume growth both in domestic and exports (CSM) businesses. The growth in the domestic (24% YoY) and CSM (32% YoY) businesses was majorly led by a higher volume growth. The management maintained its guidance of 18-20% for FY19 and expects to be on the higher side of the range, given a strong visibility for 2HFY19. The CSM order book hasn’t changed much (~US$ 1.1bn) since the last quarter. The company plans to launch 2-3 products every year in both businesses. We believe that a growth of 32% YoY in the CSM segment.


Outlook


PI Industries is now available at 23.8/20.4x FY19/FY20E EPS and is expected to exhibit strong RoCEs (19.8%/19.8%) over the same period. PI also has a strong capex plan of ~Rs 2.5 bn (asset turns of 1.5x) and is expected to add 2 multipurpose plants by end of FY19. We remain positive on PI and maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 956/sh (25x Sept’20EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #PI Industries #Recommendations

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.