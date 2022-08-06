English
    Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 3550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3550 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries


    Revenue/OPM of Rs. 1,543 crore/22.4%, up 29%/155 bps y-o-y was significantly above our estimates led by phenomenal growth in the CSM business. PAT grew by 40% y-o-y to Rs. 262 crore (19% above estimate), aided by a lower tax rate. CSM segment’s revenues grew by 42% y-o-y to Rs. 1,142 crore supported by high volume growth of 30% y-o-y and favourable pricing and currency impact of 12% y-o-y. However, domestic revenue growth was muted at 4% due to delayed monsoons. Management guided for 20% plus revenue growth (versus 18-20% earlier) for FY23 as for CSM biz. PI sees strong demand traction and domestic growth to pick-up in Q2FY23 with ramp-up of new products. Capex guidance upped to Rs. 650 crore on strong demand traction in CSM. We have increased our FY23-24 earnings estimate to factor higher revenue growth and a lower tax rate.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on PI Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 3,550. A potential acquisition in the pharma space would improve long-term earnings growth outlook and makes us constructive on the stock. At CMP, the stock trades at 42x/34x FY23E/FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:39 pm
