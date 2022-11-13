English
    Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 325: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG


    We tweak our FY23/24E estimates by ~0.5%, as we incorporate H1 BS. PLNG reported in-line results with EBIDTA and PAT of Rs11.7bn (+10%Q/Q; PLe Rs11.0bn) and Rs7.4bn (+6%Q/Q, PLe Rs7.3bn), as higher margins compensated for lower than expected volumes. Recent softening of spot LNG prices to USD24/mmbtu from Q1 level of USD46/mmbtu augurs well, as spot volumes for H1FY23 were muted at 3tbtu vs 15tbtu in H1FY22. Additionally, the company’s long term contract is best suited in uncertain global economy. We believe PLNG is a formidable play on India’s rising LNG imports, despite rising domestic gas production backed by 1) high earnings visibility and 2) limited competition to its well-entrenched reach in LNG business.


    Outlook


    Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a DCF based PT of Rs325 (Rs307), as we update our H1FY23 BS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:41 pm