Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 122: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 122 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on NTPC


Availability (PAF) improved by 470bps yoy across coal-based plants to 95.8% in Q1FY21 (highest in past 4 years) due to low generation amid subdued demand and high coal availability from better supply by CIL. Q1 saw nil under-recovery vs. Rs1.1bn last year. NTPC reported a strong quarter despite Covid-19-related disruptions. EBITDA grew 11.5% to Rs72bn, driven by a fall in fuel costs. NTPC recognized a one-off discount of Rs8.0bn to the discoms. Adjusting the discount, PAT rose 20.1% yoy to Rs31.4bn. NTPC added 660MW Khargone capacity to its commercial capacity and targets to add ~5GW capacity p.a. over FY21/22/23E. We expect NTPC’s standalone regulated equity to increase at a CAGR of 10.2% over FY20-FY23E to Rs782bn.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on NTPC with an unchanged TP of Rs122, backed by its riskaverse regulatory business model, historic low valuations of 0.7x FY22E P/BV and the dividend yield of ~5%-6%. NTPC is also considering a share buyback in FY21.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #NTPC #Recommendations

