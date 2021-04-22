MARKET NEWS

Buy Nestle India: target of Rs 19,055: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Nestle India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 19,055 in its research report dated April 20, 2021.

April 22, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Nestle India


Nestle India’s Q1CY2021 performance was largely in-line with expectation with revenue growth of 9% to Rs. 3,610 crore and OPM expansion of 189 bps to 25.8%; PAT grew by 14.6% y-o-y to Rs. 602.6 crore. Domestic business maintained its double-digit growth momentum with 10.2% growth (driven by volume and mix growth of 10.7%). All key categories registered double-digit growth with improvement in out-of-home categories. We need to keenly monitor the impact of localised lockdown on sales in the coming months. Medium-term thrust remains on achieving double-digit revenue growth by penetrating deep into rural markets (covered 89,288 villages), innovation (that contributes 4.3% to sales), and accelerating footprint through new channels. We have broadly maintained our earnings estimates for CY2021 and CY2022.



Outlook


The stock has corrected by 10% from its high and is currently trading at 55.7x its CY2023E EPS. We maintain our Buy recommendation with an unchanged PT of Rs. 19,055.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Nestle India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 22, 2021 03:29 pm

