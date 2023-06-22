English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NATCO Pharma; target of Rs 765: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on NATCO Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 765 in its research report dated June 21, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 22, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on NATCO Pharma

    NATCO Pharma Ltd. (NATCO) is an India-based vertically integrated and R&D focused enterprise, engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing finished dosage formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. FY23 revenue increased 39% YoY to Rs. 2,707 cr, owing to robust sales growth in the US, Canada, and Brazil. EBITDA grew 255% YoY to Rs. 935cr, led by a strong contribution from export formulations. EBITDA margin expanded 2100 bps to 34.6% in FY23 from 13.5% in FY22. Export formulation business registered 74% growth in FY23, with revenues of Rs. 2,063 cr. Brazilian and Canadian subs, backed by strong new launches, have reported robust growth. Crop Health Science Division launched Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR)- based insecticide and pheromone-based mating disruption products. We remain optimistic about Natco’s future profitability, backed by the export formulations, traction in CTPR and Revlimid sales, and recovery in domestic formulations.


    Outlook

    Hence, we reiterate our Buy rating with a target price of Rs.765 based on 13x FY25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    NATCO Pharma - 22 -06 - 2023 -geo

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Natco Pharma #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 22, 2023 11:25 am