    Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Narayana Hrudayalaya has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Narayana Hrudayalaya


    Narayana Hrudayalaya operates a chain of multispecialty, tertiary & primary healthcare facilities that initially focused on cardiac & renal but expanded to cancer, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics & gastroenterology facilities. NHL’s network comprises 21 hospitals (including two managed hospitals), four heart centres, 18 primary care facilities (including clinics and information centres) and a multi-speciality hospital in Cayman Islands) • Revenue mix FY22 – India: Rs 2965.5 crore; (Bengaluru:31%, Southern Peripheral:7%, Kolkata:27%, Eastern Peripheral: 5%, Western: 16%, Northern: 13%); Cayman Islands: US$91.9 million.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY due to 1) pick-up in occupancy levels and ramp-up in new hospitals, 2) consistent performance at Cayman Islands and 3) judicious plan to expand at existing hospitals nearing full utilization. We value Narayana at an SOTP of Rs 800 by valuing matured India & Cayman hospitals at 14x FY24E EV/EBITDA, heart centres at 10x FY24E EV/EBITDA and other business at 1x FY23E EV/sales.


    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:17 am
