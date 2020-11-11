PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 783: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 783 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Mahindra and Mahindra


Q2FY21 EBITDA margin expanded 370bps to 17.8%, above estimates of 14.8%, mainly due to better margin in the Tractor segment and cost reduction efforts. EBIT margin for Tractors expanded by 510bps to 24.4%, while Auto margin expanded 70bps to 6.5%. After a 31% decline in H1FY21 volumes, we expect a turnaround in H2FY21/FY22E with growth of 10%/18%, owing to continuation of growth in tractors, pick-up in CV sales cycle and positive response for new Thar UV. Capital allocation and efficiency remain key focus areas. Management has reiterated the stoppage of incremental investments in Ssangyong and has announced the closure of Gipps Aerospace operations.


Outlook


We expect revenues/earnings CAGR at 7%/15% over FY20-23E. Maintain Buy with a TP of Rs783 (Rs718 earlier), based on 17x Core P/E on FY23E (Sep’22E earlier) and value of investments at Rs208/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations

