English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1590: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1590 in its research report dated August 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 09, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

    M&M reported in-line results in terms of revenue and margin, though Company logged a ~42% beat at the PAT level due to higher ‘other income’. While we are unenthused about the recent RBL Bank investment amid appreciable capital allocation focus over the past few years, current valuations (~14x core FY25E PER) remain supportive amid relatively limited volume growth prospects in base businesses (we build ~8%/~5% volume CAGR in Auto and Farm segments).

    Outlook

    We introduce FY26 estimates and upgrade FY24E/FY25E EPS by ~9%/~7% to reflect the Q1 margin performance and outlook (FY23E-25E Core EPS CAGR: ~14%); we maintain BUY on M&M, given the undemanding valuations (~14x FY25E standalone core PER). Our SOTP-based TP stands at Rs1,590/share (Rs1,500 earlier; incl. Rs470/sh for subsidiaries/investments).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra & Mahindra - 07 -08 - 2023 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 02:14 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!