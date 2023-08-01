Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial; target of Rs 370 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial (MMFS)’s 1QFY24 PAT grew 58% YoY to INR3.5b (23% miss). Net Total Income (reported NII) stood at INR16.7b (6% miss) and rose 7% YoY while PPoP at ~INR10b (5% miss) grew 6% YoY. Annualized credit costs of ~2.5% (PY: 3.9%) were higher than expectations and included ~INR3.3b in write-offs and ~INR2.0b in provisions. In 1QFY24, the yields (calc.) moderated ~45bp QoQ while CoF (calc.) rose ~20bp, leading to a margin contraction of ~50bp QoQ. This yield moderation, in our view, was primarily due to the rising proportion of PrimeX customers and stronger growth in Cars/Utility Vehicles. Management guided for a product-mix change and gradual re-pricing in incremental disbursements that should lead to a gradual expansion in yields. We estimate NIM to moderate to 7.7% in FY24 (PY: 8.3%) and then expand ~20bp YoY to 7.8% in FY25.
Outlook
MMFS currently trades at 1.9x FY25E P/BV. Risk-Reward is favorable for a PAT CAGR of ~20% over FY23-FY25E and FY25E RoA/RoE of 2.3%/15.4%. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR370 (based on 2.3x FY25E BVPS).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!