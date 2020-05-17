App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 16, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial


MMFS 4QFY20 PAT of INR2.2b (down 62% YoY), a 40% miss. The miss in PAT was led by a contingency provision of INR5.7b (we factored in ~INR2.2b) related to COVID-19. Of INR5.7b, INR4.7b was used to increase PCR (800bps QoQ to 31%) for GNPA. Pre-provisioning profits grew 24% YoY (beat of 14%) to INR9.7b as opex (27% beat) declined 24% YoY to INR4.2b. -Net income missed our estimate by 3% as loans stood largely flat QoQ (+6% YoY) at INR650b v/s the expectation of ~2% QoQ growth (on March-end COVID-19 restrictions). NIMs/GS3% came in flat QoQ at 7.7%/8.4%. - Restrictions imposed on the movement of goods and people due to COVID-19 would have a significant impact on growth and asset quality. We have cut estimates by 22%/4% for FY21/FY22. ROEs are likely to be less than 10% over FY20-22. While a valuation at 0.8x FY22 BV is comfortable, considerable relaxation in lockdown restriction remains a key catalyst.



Outlook


We have baked in a sharp drop of ~100bp in NIMs in FY21 due to challenging asset quality. A valuation of 0.8x PBV largely factors in near-term issues. Recovery/upgrades are likely to be the quickest as restrictions ease, as the underlying customer base's cashflows, especially in the Farming segment, are healthy. Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 17, 2020 09:33 pm

tags #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra Financial #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

